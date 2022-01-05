Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.69. Viant Technology shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, cut their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

