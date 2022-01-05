Verso Token (VSO) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.05 or 0.08169932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,540.15 or 0.99848843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

