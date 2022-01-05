Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47.

On Monday, November 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90.

Shares of VRSK opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Securities upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

