Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Up 45.4% in December

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

VGR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 1,490,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.