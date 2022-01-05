VeChain Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and approximately $339.03 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010169 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

