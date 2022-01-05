Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,001,917 shares.The stock last traded at $149.94 and had previously closed at $149.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after buying an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

