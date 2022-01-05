Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,070 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

