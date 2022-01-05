Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $54.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.