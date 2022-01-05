Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 272,922 shares.The stock last traded at $134.00 and had previously closed at $133.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

