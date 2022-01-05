Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.27

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.17, with a volume of 12183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

