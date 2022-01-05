Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.86

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.86 and last traded at $172.86, with a volume of 69166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

