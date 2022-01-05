Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $653,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95.

CBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

