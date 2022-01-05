Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Amundi purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

