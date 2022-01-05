Van ECK Associates Corp Has $920,000 Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 207,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

AY opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

