Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,290 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 621,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

