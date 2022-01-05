Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

