Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $316.01. 6,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.70 and its 200-day moving average is $324.35. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

