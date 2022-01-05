UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 18,959 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.