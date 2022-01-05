USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 5,442 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,126,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,188,000 after buying an additional 622,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

