USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 184 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

