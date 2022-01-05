USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 130 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TTEC by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.