USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

