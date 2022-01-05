USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Jabil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

