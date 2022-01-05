USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 324 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

