Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.31.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,168,000 after buying an additional 446,434 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.