Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 87.4% in December

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Uponor Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

