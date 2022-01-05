Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. It remains on track to deliver its targeted net synergies for 2021 from the Nexeo integration. The company is benefiting from the ongoing chemical price inflation which has boosted its sales. Higher prices and a strong market demand are expected to drive its results in the fourth quarter. Univar also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2021. However, sales in the Canada unit are expected to be hurt by the exit of businesses. Supply constraints and higher costs are other concerns.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

UNVR stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

