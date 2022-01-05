United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $199.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,530,086. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.