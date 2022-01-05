United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton Sells 10,000 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.