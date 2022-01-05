United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Buy at MKM Partners

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.