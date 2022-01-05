UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.10. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 11.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $211.47 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $189.84 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

