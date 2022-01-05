UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,764,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 2,840,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,711.0 days.

UNCFF stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

