ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 13,001 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,190.55).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($5,053.23).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,951.08).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,380 ($5,902.17).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,804.34).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,495.98).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($28,917.94).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 79.90 ($1.08) on Wednesday. ULS Technology plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of £51.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

