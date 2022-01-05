UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

NYSE:UDR opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

