UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.
UDR has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.
NYSE:UDR opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.
In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
