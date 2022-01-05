Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.21

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 16322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

