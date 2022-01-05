U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

