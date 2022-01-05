U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 2,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,043,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $759.88 million, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.