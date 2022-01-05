U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

USAU stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

USAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.