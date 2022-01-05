U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

