U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $73,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

BA opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $218.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.