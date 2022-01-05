U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $55,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.