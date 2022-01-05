U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denbury by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on DEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.34.

NYSE DEN opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.33.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

