Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

