Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.51

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 42827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $814,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,483 shares of company stock worth $16,618,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

