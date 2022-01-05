Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $450.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,730 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 57.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 407.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded down $17.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,923. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

