Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $3,696,000.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00.

NYSE TWLO traded down $11.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.00. 2,271,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,195. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.