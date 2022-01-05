TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.99% of TTEC worth $43,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $113.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

