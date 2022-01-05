Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

