Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10,582.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 608,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 276,144 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

