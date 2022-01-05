Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCNNF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TCNNF traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 363,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

